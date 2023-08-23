Chelsea still haven’t finished their summer spending as double deal sought

Despite spending almost a billion pounds in the transfer market since taking over at Chelsea, Todd Boehly is showing no sign of slowing up.

The owner’s way of doing business might not sit well with many, though it can’t be argued Boehly isn’t doing his best to bring success back to the club.

Perhaps the overriding issue is one of transfer window drama.

In this window alone, and in essence because of a ‘bulk buying’ philosophy of the first couple under Boehly’s watch, the Blues have already sold 14 players, per transfermarkt, and there’s still time to move on Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku.

That hasn’t stopped the west Londoners going in for the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia et al.

The long contracts that Boehly appears to prefer that his players have would seem to circumvent Financial Fair Play rules but at the same time be within the rules.

With that in mind, news that via football.london that Chelsea are preparing to swoop for Lyon pair, Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola, shouldn’t come as a surprise.

There are nine days left of the window, so that’s plenty of time for deals still to be done.

Whether one or both players arrive at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen, though it’s a fair bet that Boehly and his recruitment team will be doing everything they can behind the scenes to accede to Mauricio Pochettino’s wishes.