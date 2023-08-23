Source close to Chelsea owners with disrespectful comment about Brighton transfer negotiations

A source close to the Chelsea ownership is reported to have made slightly disrespectful comments about transfer negotiations with Brighton as they worked on signing Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Ecuador international ended up getting his move to Stamford Bridge after a lengthy saga, and it followed Chelsea also raiding the Seagulls for Graham Potter and Marc Cucurella in the last year or so.

This meant the Blues were apparently very confident about signing Caicedo eventually, with The Athletic quoting an anonymous source close to Chelsea’s owners as saying: “We know what will happen; we just play the usual dance with Brighton and then we get the player.”

This comes across as pretty disrespectful and dismissive of Brighton, who will surely feel they’ve done quite well to get big money for so many of their star players in recent times, showing that they’re no pushovers in negotiations.

CFC clearly felt they would always get their man eventually, though, and it will be interesting to see how these comments go down at Brighton and how it might impact future deals between the two clubs.

Caicedo was superb at Brighton but made a nightmare start on his Chelsea debut, conceding a penalty in the 3-1 defeat to West Ham.