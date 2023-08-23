Chelsea transfer news: Mohammed Kudus hijack, wonderkid opportunity, player pushed for move to rivals

Fabrizio Romano has provided exclusive insight into the latest Chelsea transfer news in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack – click here to subscribe for the full column and more from Ben Jacobs, Neil Jones, Jonathan Johnson and Christian Falk.

Kudus, Barcola, Johnson…

Despite rumours in the last few days about Brennan Johnson and Chelsea, from what I understand he’s not a priority target for the Blues. There are no concrete negotiations with Nottingham Forest at this stage, and although things can change in the final days of the transfer window, at the moment Chelsea are not considering Johnson as a priority target for that position.

However, that position, a creative player, a winger, is a priority for Chelsea…FULL STORY HERE

The TRUTH about Lewis Hall

I’m aware about reports that some figures inside Chelsea weren’t happy with the Lewis Hall exit. Still, this is football – it’s impossible to sign 15 players and not sell anyone. Sometimes if you produce many talents you have to make some choices and also… some money, for Financial Fair Play. Also, the player insisted to join Newcastle, so it was the best option for all parties…FULL STORY HERE