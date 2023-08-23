Lewis Hall apparently insisted on leaving Chelsea for Newcastle United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Hall looked very promising in some of his first-team appearances for Chelsea last season, so it’s not too surprising that this departure has perhaps not gone down entirely well with some fans.

On top of that, it’s also been reported by The Athletic that some figures inside Stamford Bridge were left disappointed by Hall’s move to Newcastle, though Romano insists this is one of those decisions that sometimes has to be made in football.

The Blues have been big spenders since Todd Boehly bought the club, and so it seems inevitable that some players had to be offloaded this summer, with Hall joining a long list of other players, such as Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic.

Romano also says Hall pushed for this move, so in the end it probably suited all parties.

“I’m aware about reports that some figures inside Chelsea weren’t happy with the Lewis Hall exit. Still, this is football – it’s impossible to sign 15 players and not sell anyone,” Romano said.

“Sometimes if you produce many talents you have to make some choices and also… some money, for Financial Fair Play. Also, the player insisted to join Newcastle, so it was the best option for all parties.”