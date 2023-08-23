Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson could finally be close to resolving his future after a long running saga this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England international spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and seems unlikely to break into the Man Utd starting XI any time soon, with new signing Andre Onana coming in and straight away becoming Erik ten Hag’s number one.

Still, it’s taken some time for Henderson to find a new club, with Romano now providing an update on his future in the latest edition of his CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Despite long-running links with Forest, it now looks like Henderson is more likely to move to Crystal Palace, according to Romano, who expects this to be resolved in the coming days.

It seems one reason for the delay has been due to United’s key demands over a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

“Dean Henderson’s future has also dragged on for a while. Man United always wanted a loan with obligation to buy clause, that is the key point,” Romano said.

“Crystal Palace are currently the favourites to sign him over Nottingham Forest, interest remains there from both sides. I expect him to finally leave United in the next few days.”