Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been linked with a move away from the north London club this summer.

The 22-year-old was on loan at Reims last season and he scored 22 goals across all competitions. He will look to play regularly this season as well and the Gunners might not be able to provide them with the platform.

A report from talksport claims that Chelsea have held tentative talks with the player’s advisors regarding a summer move and French outfit Monaco are now set to make their move for the player.

Apparently, the Ligue 1 side will make a formal bid of around £35 million for the talented young striker.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to sanction his departure before the summer transfer window closes.

The Gunners already have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah ahead of him in the pecking order.

Balogun wants to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential. He showed his quality in the French league last season, and he has the attributes to develop into a top-class forward in the coming seasons.

Arsenal might regret letting him leave this summer and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 22-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition for Chelsea as well. The Blues need to add more depth to their goalscoring unit and Balogun would be a quality fit. Mauricio Pochettino has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career and he could help the Arsenal youngster improve further.