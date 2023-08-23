Experienced West Ham ace could look to leave the club if they sign 22-year-old

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus in recent weeks.

The Hammers have already had two offers rejected for the 22-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come back with an improved offer.

As per reports, Michail Antonio could look to leave the club this summer and he is exploring an opportunity in Saudi Arabia.

Antonio will want to play regular first-team football next season and he will not want to be a backup option to Mohammed Kudus if he joins the club.

The experienced West Ham attacker had an underwhelming campaign last year and it is natural for West Ham to bring in an upgrade.

Kudus scored 18 goals across all competitions last season and he was impressive with his country in the World Cup as well.

There is no doubt that he would be a far better option compared to Antonio and he is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three.

If the Jamaican international can find a suitor willing to sign him this summer, it would make sense for West Ham to cash in on him and invest the proceeds of the sale into the playing squad.

Antonio is currently 33 and he is likely to regress further with time. It might be the right time for the two parties to go their separate ways.