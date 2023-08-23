West Ham United have suffered another setback in their pursuit of the Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers have submitted an improved offer of around €42 million for the Ghana international but the Dutch outfit have decided to reject the proposal. We covered reports a few days ago of West Ham having their initial offer turned down for the player as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers decide to return with an improved offer for the player or move on to other targets.

West Ham need to bring in a quality attacker before the summer transfer window closes.

Kudus is undoubtedly a quality player who would have improved the Hammers in the final third. The 22-year-old is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three and he would have added goals and creativity to the side.

The Ghana international had an impressive World Cup campaign and he scored 18 goals across all competitions for his club last season.

There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could have been a quality, long-term addition for West Ham.

Understand West Ham have submitted new formal bid for Mohammed Kudus in last 24h — worth €42m package ???? Ajax have rejected the proposal out of hand. No intention to accept at those conditions. West Ham will now decide if they want to leave the table as there’s no agreement. pic.twitter.com/OY7dCwLYvW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2023

The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League for weeks now. The Hammers will be competing in the UEFA Europa League and they need quality players to do well in the european competition.

The Hammers struggled to score goals consistently last season with players like Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca struggling to hit top form. They must look to bring in someone who can support Jarrod Bowen in the attack and Kudus would have been an ideal fit.