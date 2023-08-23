Five Newcastle players could leave the club before deadline day

Newcastle United have enjoyed another good transfer window this summer, securing the likes of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

Eddie Howe’s nous in the transfer market and the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) willingness to allow their manager to get on with things has ensured a successful and harmonious relationship to this point.

Each new member of the squad appears to have settled in perfectly, as have many of Howe’s previous new signings, which speaks of a manager, board and backroom staff totally in tune with each other.

Diligent and well thought out purchases will almost always prove to be good buys, though it does raise the prospect of a number of sales given that the Newcastle squad will now be looking a little top heavy.

As The Talk of the Toon suggest, there could be as many as five current first-team squad members on their way out of St. James’ Park before the 11pm deadline on September 1.

Ryan Fraser, Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden, Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett are all mentioned as possible departures.

With the first three not training with the main group and out of Howe’s plans entirely according to the outlet, it makes sense for them to look for alternative employment.

For Manquillo and Targett, they’re no longer first choices and also may consider it more worthwhile to leave in order to get more minutes.