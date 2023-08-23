Good news for Man United fans as top transfer target left out of squad for European clash

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat has been excluded from the Italian side’s 24-man squad for their Europa Conference League play-off first leg with Rapid Vienna on Thursday amid links to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is Erik ten Hag’s top midfield target at Man United and the Red Devils are trying to bring the Morocco star to Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts. However, the Manchester club need to offload some players first with Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek some of the names up for sale.

Fiorentina travel to Rapid Vienna on Thursday for their Europa Conference League play-off first leg without the Morocco international even though he was on the bench in their Serie A opener against Genoa on Saturday.

This gives a big hint that Amrabat could leave the club and they are just waiting for Man United to make their move.

According to the Daily Mail, Fiorentina have reportedly set Amrabat a deadline to decide whether he wants to leave the club before the transfer window shuts. The Morocco star could depart for around £30million, which would be a great deal for interested clubs.

Man United could have competition from rivals Liverpool for the 27-year-old but if they make a move soon the likelihood of the Red Devils signing the midfielder is high as Fiorentina clearly expect him to leave.