Gravenberch Liverpool, Kudus Chelsea – 12 major transfer deals that could go through before Deadline Day

With just over a week to go until the end of the summer transfer window, here’s a look at 12 of the biggest deals we could still see going through before Deadline Day.

Read on to take a look at some big-name players who could still be on the move even with time ticking away…

Ryan Gravenberch

Struggling for playing time at Bayern Munich, this is surely one to watch in the next few days after so many rumours and links with Premier League clubs.

Addressing the Ryan Gravenberch saga in his CaughtOffside column yesterday, transfer news expert Ben Jacobs said: “Liverpool do still want another midfielder, but not necessarily a No.6 unless the right opportunity presents itself. That’s partly because Stefan Bajcetic is back in the squad.

“Keep an eye on long-standing target Ryan Gravenberch, though, who is a more versatile midfielder. Bayern’s position all summer has been that they don’t want to sell, but the player is open to Liverpool having endured a tough first season in Germany. Let’s see if Bayern’s position changes in the final few days of the window.”

Mohammed Kudus

One of the finest players outside of Europe’s big five leagues at the moment, Mohammed Kudus is surely ready to take the next step in his career after shining at Ajax.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column today, there could be some scope for a big club to come in for him late on this summer after West Ham saw a bid rejected for the talented young Ghana international.

“Keep an eye as well on Mohammed Kudus – West Ham had a new bid rejected yesterday by Ajax,” Romano explained.

“Ajax feel that in the final days of the window, some very big club could enter the race and offer big money for Kudus. They know there are clubs looking for that kind of player, they believe there could be more clubs in the market for Kudus, and this is why Ajax are not accepting €42m from West Ham. Let’s see what happens next – West Ham will now discuss internally whether they want to bid again or leave the table.

“As for other clubs, let’s see what happens with Chelsea, who asked about Kudus in July. Keep an eye as well on Brighton to see if they try again, and Arsenal could also be one to watch because they called in June to ask about Kudus, but then they invested big money on the likes of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice instead. Never say never, and that’s why Ajax are currently deciding not to accept proposals.”

Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic looked the real deal in his time as a youngster at Fiorentina, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Juventus so far, so could they offload him in the next few days?

As per Romano earlier this week: “Dusan Vlahovic was also linked with Chelsea recently, but he could still stay at Juventus for sure. At the moment that deal is on total stand-by and nothing is happening.”

If Vlahovic is still available, one can surely expect some movement on this deal, as the Serbia international could be a tempting option for a number of clubs, even if he doesn’t quite secure a big move to someone like Chelsea.

Gabri Veiga

As per Romano in his tweet below, there have been some issues regarding Gabri Veiga and a potential transfer from Celta Vigo to Napoli, but it’s hard to imagine the talented young Spaniard not finding himself a new club before next week’s transfer deadline…

There are issues for Gabri Veiga deal between Napoli and Celta Vigo, despite verbal agreement on Friday and travel also booked last Sunday ?? “We’re closing the deal”, Benitez also said — but Veiga didn’t travel to Napoli yet as club tried to change conditions initially agreed. pic.twitter.com/OFrG9TYDFR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

Veiga has established himself as one of the most talented young players in Europe, and there’d surely be a few clubs in the Premier League who would be ready to take him if Napoli don’t end up securing a deal.

Ansu Fati

According to Sport, Ansu Fati’s future at Barcelona is in some doubt, though the player himself is seemingly not that keen on the prospect of leaving the Nou Camp.

Fati is a top talent who could surely do a job for most top European sides, even if he has had his issues with injuries in recent times, which have seen his development stall slightly.

Either way, this seems like one to watch in the final days of the window as there’ll surely be interest in Fati if Barca do push ahead with offloading him.