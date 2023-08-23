Huge blow for Erik ten Hag as Man United star set to miss 4-6 weeks through injury

Erik ten Hag has received a blow at the start of the new season as summer signing Mason Mount is facing a 4-6 week layoff with a hamstring injury.

It was reported this week that the England star would be out of action until after the international break but the extent of his injury has now been revealed.

According to the Telegraph, Mount’s injury could rule him out for between four and eight matches and it will have implications for Scott McTominay’s future at Man United as the Manchester club may now be forced to keep the Scotland star despite the 26-year-old being open to leaving Old Trafford in search of regular game time.

Mount picked the injury up at the weekend against Tottenham and it will certainly not help his slow start to life at the Manchester club. The former Chelsea star has been poor throughout his first two appearances in a United shirt and the midfielder will have to wait some time to rectify that.

Erik ten Hag is still in the market for a new midfielder with Sofyan Amrabat said to be his number one target and this might speed up now that the Dutch coach has learned about Mount’s situation.