“It’s pathetic” – Sky Sports pundit is not impressed with the attitude of one Man United star

Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards is not a fan of Bruno Fernandes’ antics on the pitch and believes that his behaviour affects the rest of his Man United teammates.

The Portuguese star has become known for being very moany and his antics on a football pitch are repulsive for many fans and pundits. The midfielder is now the captain of the Manchester club and his dramatic attitude on the field of play can have an effect on the rest of his teammates.

Man United have endured a tough start to this season and Micah Richards believes that Fernandes’ body language is affecting the rest of his team and has labelled the Portuguese star pathetic.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “I feel like his body language on the pitch is disturbing the rest of the team and it’s just not a good look at all. It’s pathetic at times.”

Micah Richards is NOT impressed with Bruno Fernandes ? pic.twitter.com/oVYoivG86M — Mail Sport (@MailSport) August 23, 2023

Fernandes has shown on many occasions his ability on a football pitch and many fans of the sport want to just enjoy the midfielder’s talent but the Portuguese star is a hard person to like due to his behaviour.

It can’t be determined for sure whether his behaviour is affecting his teammates but it is something to keep an eye on if results don’t improve at Old Trafford.