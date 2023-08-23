Leeds United working on a deal to sign 24-year-old striker

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing the Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

According to reports, the 24-year-old striker is likely to leave the Welsh club this summer and Leeds United are working on a deal to sign him.

The Dutchman is valued at around £8 to 10 million and Leeds have been long-term admirers.

Apparently, clubs like Southampton and Leicester City are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old as well.

Daniel Farke wants to sign a reliable goalscorer before the transfer deadline, especially with players like Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph out injured.

Georginio Rutter is the only available forward at the club right now and Leeds must look to add more depth and quality to the position.

The Whites will be aiming for promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right reinforcements and perform at a high level.

The opportunity to join Leeds will be an attractive option for Piroe and the 24-year-old is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table.