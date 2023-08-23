According to sources speaking to Football Insider, Leicester City is willing to let striker Patson Daka depart the in the last days of the summer transfer window.

After being priced out of a move for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, Football Insider reported on Monday that Daka, 24, is on Monaco’s radar.

It’s said that Leicester wants to reclaim the majority of the rumoured £23 million they reportedly paid for the former RB Salzburg striker two years ago.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played this season for Enzo Maresca’s team against Huddersfield and Cardiff.

After being relegated from the English top division last season, it is thought that the Zambian international can not see himself playing in the Championship.

