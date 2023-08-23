Exclusive: Keep an eye on Brazilian star as Liverpool transfer target, says expert

It may be worth keeping an eye on Andre as a Liverpool transfer target before the end of the summer, according to LFC expert Neil Jones in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Andre has impressed with Fluminense in his native Brazil and Jones is aware of the 22-year-old being a player that is well liked at Anfield, even if he’s not currently aware of a deal advancing.

Liverpool would surely do well to add at least one more midfielder to their squad this summer, as they could be a little short in that position after so many departures.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all left for free at the end of last season, while Jordan Henderson and Fabinho then ended up being sold.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and, most recently, Wataru Endo, have all come in this summer, but someone like Andre could surely be another useful addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

“I think in an ideal world, Liverpool would add another midfield player in this window, and given they spent only £16m on Endo, having bid more than £110m for Caicedo, it would be fair to expect that there would be money available for the right player too,” Jones said.

“Keep an eye out for developments there, and in the case of Andre, the Fluminense midfield man. There is a lot of noise in Brazil that Liverpool may be about to go back in for the 22-year-old. I’ve not heard that at this point, but he’s certainly a player the Reds like.”