Liverpool FC expert Neil Jones has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about why he thinks struggling Manchester United midfield a mason amount could have been a great fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Mount was linked with Liverpool earlier in the summer but ended up leaving Chelsea for Man Utd, though he’s not settled in well at Old Trafford, performing poorly in pre-season and also failing to make an impact now that the competitive football has got underway.

Mount surely won’t have lost all his talent overnight, but it’s also fair to say he didn’t have the best end to his time at Chelsea, so perhaps the Red Devils made a mistake bringing in the England international.

Jones thinks Liverpool were probably right not to pay up for Mount after the Reds brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai instead, but he also still thinks Mount could have been a good fit in Klopp’s side.

The LFC journalist also still thinks Mount will eventually find his feet under Erik ten Hag, even if he’s not made the most convincing start.

“When Mason Mount was linked with Liverpool earlier this year, I think it’s fair to say the reaction among supporters was mixed,” Jones said.

“Most saw a decent player, but plenty saw his struggles at Chelsea and wondered whether he was a victim of circumstance or whether there was something more to it. My personal opinion was that he would have thrived under a manager like Jurgen Klopp, but I understood why Liverpool felt the asking price was too high.

“Looking at Mount’s slow start at Manchester United, and the impact of Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool so far, I think it’s safe to say the Reds won’t be regretting their decision not to go all out for the England international.

“That said, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Mount improve at United under Erik ten Hag. It’s very early days, and he’s a very good player. Just not one that Liverpool need to spend too much time thinking about now. Mac Allister and Szoboszlai will see to that!”