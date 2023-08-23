Exclusive: Two former Liverpool targets worth keeping an eye on until transfer deadline, says expert

Liverpool decided to pursue other targets despite previous interest in both Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, though they could still be players worth watching until the end of this summer’s transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano provided an update on both Thuram and Kone, and explained what went on with Liverpool’s interest in the highly-rated young French duo earlier this summer.

It’s been a pretty hectic window for Liverpool, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both surprisingly being sold, while Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left on free transfers at the end of last season.

This left the Reds with a lot to do in terms of midfield signings, and they’ve so far brought in three new players in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

It’s not entirely clear why Liverpool didn’t make Kone or Thuram their priorities, but it also seems there’s nothing advanced with other clubs right now, even if Romano still thinks they could be worth keeping an eye on before Deadline Day.

“Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone attracted interest from Liverpool earlier in the summer, so what’s going on now?” Romano wrote.

“At the moment there’s nothing advanced or concrete, there are expensive players so it’s normal; sometimes you have to decide and Liverpool preferred to invest in different kind of players.

“It looks quiet as of today, but for sure they could be two to watch until Deadline Day.”