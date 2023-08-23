Liverpool are looking to bring in defence of reinforcements this summer and they have identified the Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie as a target.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool are willing to negotiate with the German club in order to sign the 21-year-old Ecuador international.

The player has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he could prove to be a quality, long-term investment for the Premier League club as well. Hincapie is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a left-back. Liverpool could certainly use someone with his skill set.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the only reliable defenders at the club right now. The likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were underwhelming last season.

Liverpool need to tighten up defensively if they want to get back into the top four and compete in the Champions League once again. They will need to improve the defensive unit before the summer transfer window closes.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Liverpool will be an attractive option for the 21-year-old defender, and he is likely to be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

It will be interesting to see if the German outfit are willing to sell their prized asset for a reasonable price. Liverpool will need to bring in midfield reinforcements as well and they are unlikely to shell out a premium for the 21-year-old defender.