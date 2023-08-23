Manchester City are reportedly exploring a potential deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The Portugal international has impressed in his time in the Premier League, and could be a fine signing to improve City’s depth in the middle of the park.

According to the Athletic, City are considering Nunes as well as Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, who has also been linked as a target for Pep Guardiola’s side in a report from the Mail earlier this afternoon.

Nunes has also been on Liverpool’s radar in the recent past, though they ended up cooling their interest and focusing on other targets, as recently explained here by Fabrizio Romano.

Still, it seems clear that Nunes is someone with the potential to strengthen a big six side, and it would be intriguing to see him at the Etihad Stadium.

Given Liverpool’s current issues in midfield it might also be interesting to see if they decide to revive this deal and ensure their rivals don’t get this potentially top player instead of them.