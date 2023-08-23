Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze as the Lucas Paqueta deal falls through.

City lost Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this summer, and although Mateo Kovacic has come in as a replacement, there is perhaps room for another new addition in the middle of the park.

According to the Daily Mail, Eze could now be the player they turn to after his fine form for Palace and with Paqueta’s potential move from West Ham now collapsing.

City could face paying huge money for the England international, however, with the Mail stating that Palace’s asking price for the 25-year-old would be around £70million.

It would be a big blow for Palace to lose a key player like Eze, especially after doing so well to keep hold of Michael Olise by tying him down to a new contract when it looked like he was close to leaving.

The Eagles have a promising squad and if Eze sticks around they could surely push for a top half finish, though having an extra £70m to spend might also be pretty useful.