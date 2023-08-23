Man United make surprise move for Premier League star with strong chance of signing the player

Man United are believed to still be in the market for an attacking right-back and the Manchester club have made a surprise move for a Premier League star.

According to Football Insider, United have made an enquiry for Wolves’ Nelson Semedo and could try to bring the 29-year-old in before the end of the transfer window. Contact has been made with the Molineux outfit over a potential deal as they have to sell more stars before the end of August to meet financial fair play restrictions.

This is a surprise move from Erik ten Hag as Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are already at the club. In addition to that, Semedo is not good enough to play for Man United and has shown various weaknesses throughout his career so far.

Semedo has a contract at Wolves until June 2025 and therefore, it is unknown how much the defender would cost Man United should they make a move.

The Portuguese star has started both of Wolves’ Premier League matches this season, one of which was a trip to Old Trafford. Ten Hag still needs to bring in a midfielder before the transfer window shuts and that is likely more of a priority for the Man United boss than the full-back position, but they do have a strong chance of landing the Wolves star if they make an official move.