Man United takeover announcement imminent as winning bidder is finally named

Some nine months ago, the Glazer family began what’s turned out to be a tortuous process for the sale of Man United, but a potential takeover of the club is finally coming towards its conclusion.

Long-suffering Red Devils fans have campaigned for years for the removal of the current owners, and despite the fact that things have dragged on for much longer than anyone had anticipated, it would appear that the end is nigh.

According to The Sun, Sheikh Jassim has finally won the battle to wrest control from the Glazers and will takeover the club in mid-October.

The outlet also note that the takeover announcement could come as soon as September, bringing the curtain down on surely one of the worst periods – in terms of ownership – in the club’s illustrious history.

Due diligence is being carried out at present and once completed, will give the Nine Two Foundation the opportunity to wipe the slate clean and start afresh.

It’s surely the news all United fans will want to hear, given that rival, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, apparently intended to allow the Glazer’s to have a minority role at the club moving forward.

Now the Old Trafford faithful can potentially look forward to an upgrade in training facilities and at the Theatre of Dreams, debt being cleared and bumper future transfer windows where the club can compete for the very best players.