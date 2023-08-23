Man United target given deadline to agree Old Trafford switch

There isn’t long left of the current summer transfer window for Man United and any other clubs to get their remaining transfer business concluded.

Indeed, starting any deals at this late stage without any sort of prior agreement on personal terms or sale price is ill-advise at best.

Whether clubs like it or not, players are often sounded out well in advance of the transfer window as to whether they would be amenable to a move elsewhere.

Their agent would then oil the wheels so that when the time comes and the window is open, theoretically, negotiations should be that much easier.

Of course, there comes a time if talks are stalling or things just aren’t moving for any other reason, that a line in the sand has to be drawn.

That’s where Man United are now at with the potential hire of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Serie A side have now put a deadline of this Friday for the player to state his intentions once and for all.

He’ll have to make it clear whether he sees his future with La Viola and if so, any talks with the Red Devils can be called off.

However, if he does harbour a move to Old Trafford, then clearly things need to move on apace to get the deal over the line.