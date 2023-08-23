Manager confirms he has signed midfielder from Newcastle

As the end of the summer transfer window moves ever closer, Newcastle and many other clubs will be looking to get any remaining deals over the line.

The Magpies have strengthened again significantly during the break and that can only bode well for the future.

Given how well Eddie Howe’s side played for the vast majority of the 2022/23 campaign, that’s an ominous sign for their opponents, as is the way that the squad have begun the 2023/24 season.

They were only just beaten by reigning treble-winners Man City and absolutely tore apart Aston Villa on the opening day of the season.

It’s true that it’s a long, hard season ahead, and also one where Newcastle will need to negotiate a Champions League campaign on top of their domestic schedule.

That might see Howe having to use the members of his squad wisely, because the last thing the manager will need is injuries to key players at important stages of the season.

Of course, with so many new players having joined room has had to be made, and one player that won’t be involved with the senior side this season because he’s sealed a loan move to St. Johnstone is Jay Turner-Cooke.

The youngster has been a member of the U21s and, according to Newcastle World, has regularly been training with the first-team, doing well in pre-season for them.

“Jay has been involved with the Newcastle first team in pre-season,” said St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean (h/t Newcastle World).

“He was in the squad against Rangers and got some game-time against Villareal. He’s got a really good pedigree and Newcastle have high hopes for him.

“He showed a real eagerness to come here. He’s hungry to come to Scotland and do well. Jay was with Tranmere for the second half of last season and played a dozen games or so, so he has a bit of first-team experience under his belt already.

“He is a box-to-box midfielder who can also play off the side as well, so he will add something to the squad. We’re happy to get him and hopefully he does well here.”