Manchester United linked with a surprise move for 21-goal attacker

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Brentford striker Ivan Toney when the transfer window reopens in January.

Although the summer transfer window has not closed yet, the 27-year-old striker remains suspended until the turn of the year and the Red Devils are hoping to sign him once his ban is lifted as per Football Transfers. The 27-year-old has been suspended for breaching gambling regulations.

Toney has established himself as a reliable goalscorer in the Premier League and he managed to find the back of the net 21 times across all competitions last season.

Manchester United recently signed Rasmus Hojlund to boost their attacking options but Erik ten Hag is prepared to sign a quality number nine in January.

The Brentford striker would certainly be a quality acquisition. He is well-settled in the Premier League and he has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the top flight. He could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford during the second half of the campaign.

Apparently, the Red Devils have already held talks with the player before their pre-season tour to the United States.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be an attractive option for any player and the 27-year-old will find it hard to turn them down. It would be a major step up in his career and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Brentford are likely to demand a premium for him and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to break the bank for him.