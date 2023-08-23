Mass exodus expected at Arsenal before transfer deadline day

In terms of incoming transfers, there aren’t many, if any clubs that could better Arsenal’s window this summer.

Mikel Arteta and sporting director, Edu, have recruited incredibly well and managed to strengthen a side that only just missed out on landing their first Premier League title in 19 years in 2022/23.

Declan Rice – for an English transfer record since topped by Chelsea’s purchase of Moises Caicedo-, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya have all been secured.

Great though their incoming business may be, it does mean that fringe players need to be offloaded, and as football.london recognise, that could mean as many as seven first-team squad players have to make way.

The outlet note that Arteta currently has 32 players in the squad, and that’s far too many for a team challenging for any title.

Twenty five is a far more acceptable number, which means the Gunners could, and probably should be looking for new playing destinations for up to seven of the stars.

With nine days left of the transfer window, there is still time to get deals across the line, but seven from one club could prove problematic.

The players concerned are Folarin Balogun, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lakonga and Kieran Tierney.

Given that all are at different stages of their contracts, there may be a bargain or two to be had if interested parties start the ball rolling with negotiations as soon as possible.