Pep Guardiola gets his wish as World-class star puts pen to paper at Man City

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has got his wish this summer as key star Bernardo Silva has signed a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese star has put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at City until 2026 as his last contract was set to run out in 2025.

Guardiola was desperate to keep hold of the midfielder amid plenty of interest in the 29-year-old. Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi Pro-League all wanted Silva this summer, but the Portugal international has decided to remain at the Premier League and Champions League winners.

Silva played a huge role in helping Man City achieve that treble last season and will be searching for more success over the coming years.

.@BernardoCSilva has extended his contract at City until 2026! ?? pic.twitter.com/lGyZ4I3lI0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 23, 2023

Bernardo Silva speaks about signing a new deal at Man City

Speaking about his new contract at the Etihad, Silva told Man City’s media team: “I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here.

“Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion.

“Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning.

“I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years.”