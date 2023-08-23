Premier League club’s deal for Chelsea star collapses leaving future in limbo

Fulham’s hopes of signing Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi have come crashing to an end as a potential move has collapsed.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that a potential deal for the 22-year-old to move to Fulham has fallen through following talks over a fee in the region of £8million.

The winger wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer in search of more game time and has been given permission by Chelsea to discuss a move seeing as the Englishman has just one year remaining on his current contract.

Hudson-Odoi is not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans and this latest news regarding his future has left everything up in the air.

[moretsories latest]

The Chelsea star spent last season in Germany on loan with Bayer Leverkusen but did not do enough for the Bundesliga side to keep him. The 22-year-old made 21 appearances across all competitions notching just one goal and offering up one assist.

Where the Englishman will play this season remains unknown but being just 22, Hudson-Odoi is a player worth taking a chance on and could be of real value to a team in one of Europe’s big leagues.