Report confirms Liverpool offer for 22-year-old midfield prodigy

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian midfielder Andre this summer.

According to a report from ESPN, the Premier League side have had a €30 million bid turned down for the midfielder.

Liverpool are hoping to sign the player before the summer transfer window closes. However, Fluminense want to hold on to him until the end of their season.

The Reds have recently sanctioned the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and they need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

Liverpool have already signed the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer. They need to bring in someone who can shield the back four and break up the opposition attacks.

The 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder has been a key player for Fluminense and he has excelled when it comes to winning the ball back and adding defensive cover to the side.

A move to Liverpool would be an exciting step in his career and he would get to compete at a higher level in the Premier League. He would also get to work with a top-class coach like Jurgen Klopp, who can help him improve further.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City hoping that amazing January transfer deal comes off
Tottenham may have to pay record fee to bring Harry Kane replacement to North London
Player undergoing Man United medical but move hinges on current star leaving

The report from ESPN claims that Liverpool could now look to move for alternatives after missing out on the Brazilian midfielder. They are unlikely to come back for Andre this summer or in the future.

The Reds were linked with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia earlier this summer but both players have now joined rivals Chelsea.

More Stories Andre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.