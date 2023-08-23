Report confirms Liverpool offer for 22-year-old midfield prodigy

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian midfielder Andre this summer.

According to a report from ESPN, the Premier League side have had a €30 million bid turned down for the midfielder.

Liverpool are hoping to sign the player before the summer transfer window closes. However, Fluminense want to hold on to him until the end of their season.

The Reds have recently sanctioned the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and they need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

Liverpool have already signed the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer. They need to bring in someone who can shield the back four and break up the opposition attacks.

The 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder has been a key player for Fluminense and he has excelled when it comes to winning the ball back and adding defensive cover to the side.

A move to Liverpool would be an exciting step in his career and he would get to compete at a higher level in the Premier League. He would also get to work with a top-class coach like Jurgen Klopp, who can help him improve further.

Why aren’t Liverpool buying Andre? Pay the fee and get him now. FSG have shown that they have the money. pic.twitter.com/ptd9CZrmEy — Jamie Carragherr (@Carra234) August 22, 2023

The report from ESPN claims that Liverpool could now look to move for alternatives after missing out on the Brazilian midfielder. They are unlikely to come back for Andre this summer or in the future.

The Reds were linked with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia earlier this summer but both players have now joined rivals Chelsea.