West Ham keen on 21-year-old as Tim Steidten holds transfer talks with Euro giants

West Ham United are keen on signing the Paris Saint-Germain Striker Hugo Etikite.

According to a report from Footmercato, West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has held positive talks with Luis Campos regarding a move for the 21-year-old striker.

Etikite is rated highly around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. However, he needs to play regularly at the stage of his career and PSG will not be able to provide him with the platform.

Apparently West Ham have presented their vision for the player to his representatives as well and Etikite’s camp are thought to be very receptive to their plans for the player.

Regular football in the Premier League would help the 21-year-old develop and fulfil his tremendous potential. It remains to be seen whether West Ham can agree on a deal with PSG now.

A number of other French clubs are keen on signing the talented young striker as well.

The Hammers need to bring in a reliable goal scorer this summer and the 21-year-old would be a solid, long-term investment.

West Ham will be competing in the UEFA Europa League and they will be an attractive destination for talented young players who are looking for a platform to showcase their abilities on a regular basis.

West Ham certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done as well. They have recently sanctioned a club record deal to sell Declan Rice and they will hope to use the money to improve their squad significantly before the summer transfer window closes.

