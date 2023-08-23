West Ham set to sign former England international

There’s seemingly no stopping West Ham in the transfer window now, as no sooner have they signed Konstantinos Mavropanos, than they’re in the market for a former England international.

David Sullivan had kept a tight hold of the purse strings at the London Stadium until the club had sold Declan Rice to Arsenal, and it took a while for David Moyes to get in some of the signings that he wanted.

However, with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse joining Mavropanos, the Scot is starting to build up a decent squad once more.

There are nine days left of the summer window, and that represents ample opportunity for the east Londoners to add one or two more players to the roster before the September 1 deadline.

More Stories / Latest News Source close to Chelsea owners with disrespectful comment about Brighton transfer negotiations Chris Sutton on why Man United CEO’s position is “under scrutiny” and the transfer deal that “can’t happen” €40 million-rated ace closing in on Manchester United move

One of those is likely to be former Man United and England star, Jesse Lingard, a player who had a successful loan spell at the London Stadium before opting to ill-advisedly rejoin United when a move at that point to the Hammers seemed the more obvious one.

After a season at Nottingham Forest, Lingard, now a free agent, was training with the Hammers to keep his fitness up, and it now appears that the club are willing to offer him a short-term deal.

“Lingard is looking very good fitness-wise. At this stage, any offer would be short-term, around 6-12 months with a lower wage but incentive-based,” content creator, ExWHUemployee, said on his West Ham Way podcast (subscription required).

“At the start, it was described to me as a ‘tiny chance’ – now there is a ‘chance’, it seems it’s getting more likely.”

Though it’s believed new sporting director, Tim Steidten, prefers younger and more continental-type players, it seems Moyes has won this particular battle, and it remains to be seen if Lingard can recapture the form of his loan spell in East London.