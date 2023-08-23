“You never know” – Football agent hints at Tottenham move for highly-rated 22-year-old striker

It’s no secret that Tottenham Hotspur need to replace their talismanic striker, Harry Kane.

Though they’ve started reasonably well under Ange Postecoglou scoring two goals in both of their opening games of the 2023/24 campaign against Brentford and Man United, the north Londoners need a focal point up front.

A player that can hold the ball up, bring others into play and, of course, score the lion’s share of goals.

Those types of players are hard to come by, particularly at a reasonable price, but it’s a fair bet that Spurs are scouring the market for someone who could slot in the position that Kane vacated.

According to one player’s agent, a move to north London could be just around the corner for Feyenoord’s Santi Gimenez.

“Santi is one of the Top 10 players in Europe […] and now with the departure of many strikers who went to Saudi Arabia, there are few on the market,” Morris Pagniello said to Medio Tempo.

“So even Tottenham [are interested]; I have a friend who trains there and there are many clubs that would like to have Santi this season.

“There are still 10 days to go on the market, in football you never know, I hope I can support him, but the boy is doing very well.”

Trying to replace Kane at 22 years of age would place an enormous amount of pressure on Gimenez, however, it’s arguable that Tottenham aren’t in the position of being able to buy the finished article.

If there’s one thing that Postecoglou has earned already too, it’s the trust of the White Hart Lane faithful. No false promises, just honest talk about where the club are at currently, where they want to be and what it’s going to take to get them there.

It’s a master stroke from the manager for it gives him some leeway when things aren’t necessarily going the way the supporters or the club would like, and helps oil the wheels when the club buy players the fans may otherwise turn their noses up at.