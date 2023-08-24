22-year-old Man United star completes move to English club as player not in Ten Hag’s plans

Manchester United academy graduate Brandon Williams has joined Championship side Ipswich Town on a season-long loan deal as the defender is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford. 

The left-back has played just five competitive minutes under the Dutch coach and featured in just two of United’s eight pre-season friendlies this summer. His sole appearance under the Man United boss came in a cameo outing during the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Burnley after the World Cup.

For the upcoming season, the 22-year-old will join Ipswich in the Championship to develop his game further. Williams needs a big season to boost his hopes at Man United next season or to secure a good move away from the Premier League giants.

Williams has been loaned out before when he joined Norwich City during the 2021/22 season. The defender’s maiden year under Ten Hag was initially hampered by injury and it has resulted in the player not being in the Man United manager’s plans for the current season.

The left-back has played 51 times for Man United’s first team but will he ever wear the shirt of the Red Devils again?

