£55m signing arrives at Man City and could make first appearance on Sunday

Manchester City have announced the signing of Jeremy Doku on a five-year contract after agreeing a £55m fee with Rennes this week.

The Premier League champions announced the news on Thursday regarding the Belgian star who looks set to take over the role occupied by Riyad Mahrez last season. The Algerian star left the Manchester club this summer to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahli as part of a £30m deal and that money has now been invested in Doku.

The 21-year-old joins City after spending three years in France, where he played 92 matches, scoring 12 goals and providing a further 10 assists.

Doku could make his first appearance for Man City on Sunday when the defending champions travel to newly promoted Sheffield United.

We're delighted to confirm the signing of @JeremyDoku ??? pic.twitter.com/DPzTWiniKC — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 24, 2023

Jeremy Doku comments on move to Man City

Upon joining the club, Doku spoke to Man City’s media team about his big move to the Premier League champions: “This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally.

“Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.”

“I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that,” the winger said.

“Watching City last season was amazing. To win the Treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it. You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team.

“I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully, I can make the fans happy.”