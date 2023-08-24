Another blow for Pochettino as expensive star added to Chelsea’s injury list after training ground incident

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been handed another blow as one of his expensive players has picked up an injury adding to the eight others already unable to play at present.

According to the Guardian, Mykhailo Mudryk is the latest addition to the long list of injuries at Chelsea after the Ukrainian forward sustained an injury in training this week. It is uncertain how long the player will be out for but it is another option removed for Pochettino.

The Ukrainian star has had a tough time at Stamford Bridge since moving to London in January for £88.5m and is yet to impress in England. The winger has not started both of the Blues’ opening two league games and this will be a blow to the player who would have been looking to pounce on the injuries of others.

Mudryk is the ninth player to be sidelined over recent weeks with Reece James and Christopher Nkunku being the two biggest blows so far.

The Argentine coach has picked up just one point out of his opening two matches and this will not help him ahead of a clash with Luton on Friday night.