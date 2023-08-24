Arsenal man in negotiations with unnamed Saudi club after refusing three-year deal

With eight days left of the summer transfer window, every club will be looking to tie up any loose ends and ensure transfer deals get over the line, including Arsenal.

The Gunners have had a spectacular window so far, bringing in the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya.

Notwithstanding the injury to Timber which may see Mikel Arteta look to bring in cover, the north Londoners still have time to get some players out.

In the case of one player in particular, there’s an inherent need to move them on.

Former club record signing, Nicolas Pepe, has long since been a regular for the club, and was sent out on loan last season to Nice.

With Besiktas prepared to offer him a three-year deal it appeared that his Emirates Stadium nightmare would finally be over, but the player has apparently turned down a switch to the Super Lig side.

That means a race against time to get the 28-year-old out the door, but help could be at hand in the form of an as yet unnamed Saudi club.

According to a tweet from RMC Sport journalist, Fabrice Hawkins, Arsenal are currently negotiating a fee for the player.

Given that he’s slipped way down the pecking order at the Premier League outfit, this may represent his best opportunity of first-team football in 2023/24.

