Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the agent of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, with key developments potentially coming tomorrow.

The Gunners have been in contact with Jorge Mendes to discuss the possibility of a deal, though it seems that Fati’s preference for now is to remain at the Nou Camp, according to Football Transfers.

This could be an issue for Arsenal, but the report notes that an important meeting is expected to take place tomorrow to discuss the Spain international’s future, with Barca likely to benefit from selling players due to Financial Fair Play issues.

The Catalan giants spent big on a number of top players last summer, and their financial problems are well documented, so that could mean there’s a need to offload Fati and others.

Arsenal already have decent options in attack, but they would surely benefit from bringing in Fati to give them more depth as they arguably lack cover for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli if they get injured.

Fati may want to stay at Barcelona, but Arsenal would surely also be a tempting destination for him now after their impressive rise under Mikel Arteta.