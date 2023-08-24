Arsenal and Monaco are reportedly close to a verbal agreement over Folarin Balogun, according to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old USA international shone during his time on loan in Ligue 1 last season with Reims, and it now looks like he’ll be returning to the French top flight, with a formal offer seemingly close.

See below for details from Sheth via his official Twitter account…

Monaco close to verbal agreement on fee with Arsenal for striker Folarin Balogun. Formal offer to follow ahead of discussing payment terms. Personal terms agreed in principle. Balogun impressed in Ligue Un on loan with Reims last season. 21 goals in 34 starts. #AFC #ASMonaco — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 24, 2023

Balogun looks a fine prospect and some Arsenal fans will surely be concerned about letting him go, as he arguably already looks like he’d be a superior option to Eddie Nketiah.

Still, with Gabriel Jesus returning from injury soon, it’s clear that AFC are well-stocked in that position, so cashing in on Balogun while he’s so highly sought after could be smart business.

That was pretty much the view of Fabrizio Romano as he commented on this deal in this morning’s edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.