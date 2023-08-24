Promising young Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun does not want to stay at the club amid interest from Chelsea and Monaco, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Romano explained that not much has changed regarding Balogun’s situation at the Emirates Stadium, with Monaco still the favourites for the USA international’s signature.

Chelsea have also been in the mix for Balogun, making contact with his agent, but it seems the Blues are yet to put together a bid for the 22-year-old, who shone on loan with Ligue 1 side Reims last season.

Arsenal fans will surely hope Balogun doesn’t end up going to Chelsea, while some might be more generally concerned about letting him go instead of giving him more playing time.

Still, Romano feels that Arsenal surely have to let Balogun go due to Financial Fair Play and the fact that the player himself seems keen to leave the north London club.

“Despite talk of things advancing with Monaco and Folarin Balogun, my understanding is that the situation is the same as I reported yesterday – Monaco remain favourites and they are considering to return with new bid,” Romano said.

“Chelsea, meanwhile, spoke to the player’s agent but didn’t send any bid as of today.

“Some Arsenal fans are understandably concerned about losing Balogun while Gabriel Jesus is injured, and with Eddie Nketiah not being particularly prolific in recent months, but in my opinion we have also to consider FFP, all top clubs need also to sell and Balogun doesn’t want to stay so it’s the correct decision to let him go.”