Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names 3 players Arsenal considered signing before opting for Jurrien Timber

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has discussed the latest on Arsenal and possible moves in defence, explaining that Marc Guehi was among their targets before they opted to sign Jurrien Timber.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano denied the Arsenal transfer rumours going around about possibly being back in for Guehi to replace Gabriel Magalhaes, stating that the Gunners had an interest in him before they chose to move for Timber instead.

At that time, it seems Arsenal also considered Mohamed Simakan from RB Leipzig, and Aymeric Laporte, who is now moving from Manchester City to Al Nassr.

Guehi, Simakan or Laporte could surely have been very decent signings for Arsenal, but fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up over any of them joining this late on in the window.

Timber’s injury is a major blow, but it seems that Romano remains convinced that Gabriel will be staying at the Emirates Stadium, at least.

“To clarify again, Arsenal are not letting Gabriel Magalhaes leave, he’s staying and he’s key player for Arsenal – the position looks very clear despite some speculation that they could allow a sale if they bring in Marc Guehi as a replacement,” Romano said.

“Guehi was one of the players considered by Arsenal back in May alongside Mohamed Simakan and Aymeric Laporte but then they decided to go for Jurrien Timber in very clear way.

“As I previously said, Arsenal will explore the market for cover for Timber, but at the moment there’s no change, nothing concrete or imminent.”