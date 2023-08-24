Tragedy as Bury footballer dies suddenly aged 27

Bury footballer Emily Wilcock has tragically died suddenly at the age of just 27, according to breaking reports today.

The club have issued a statement announcing the sad news, with tributes pouring in for this hugely popular player.

Their statement read: “Bury Football Club is extremely saddened to share the passing of Emily Wilcock, aged 27.

“Emily joined to play within the recreational setup two and a half years ago and was a very proud and committed member of the setup, barely missing a training session, taking part in extra summer sessions and attending social events with the squad.

“A member of the ‘Greens’, one of a number of our teams competing in the local recreational leagues, who won League 2 of the Greater Manchester Women’s Flexi League in 2022-23 and was part of the club trip to Barcelona in 2022.

“She grabbed her first goal of the season in the last game of the season, and was selected as Manager’s Player of the Season in 2021-22.

“Everyone who knew Emily will know she was such a lovely person with a great personality and always had a big smile on her face. She will be solely missed for all of these reasons.

“Emily’s passing will be marked at both our Women’s game this evening and at Gigg Lane on Saturday afternoon.

“As a club, we wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Emily’s family, boyfriend, friends and all of her club teammates as they come to terms with this extremely sad news.”