CEO of European club says Man United target is not training with squad and will be sold if the right bid arrives

Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone has stated that Man United target Sofyan Amrabat is not training with the first team squad with a potential move pending and that the midfielder will be sold if the right bid arrives for the Morocco star.

The 27-year-old is Erik ten Hag’s top midfield target at Man United and the Red Devils are trying to bring the Moroccan to Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts. However, the Manchester club need to offload some players first with Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek some of the names up for sale.

Fiorentina travel to Rapid Vienna on Thursday night for their Europa Conference League play-off first leg and Amrabat is not in the squad, which hints that the midfielder could move over the coming days.

According to the Daily Mail, Fiorentina have reportedly set Amrabat a deadline to decide whether he wants to leave the club. The Morocco star could depart for around £30million, which would be a great deal for interested parties.

Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone has been speaking about Amrabat to Sky Sport Italia and stated that if the right bid arrives for the midfielder, he will be sold. He said via Fabrizio Romano: “Sofyan’s not working with the squad — but we have still not received any bid for Amrabat this summer.

“If there are players who are unhappy here, we can start considering bids for them of course.”

It remains to be seen if Man United will submit an offer for Amrabat before the transfer window shuts but is clear that if they do, the Premier League outfit are very likely to get the player.