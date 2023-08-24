“Let’s see if they will decide to bid” – Liverpool asked about another midfielder transfer last week

Liverpool asked about the potential transfer of Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure last week and it remains to be seen if they will bid for him or not, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column via the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Doucoure is on Liverpool’s radar, though it seems things have not advanced since they made enquiries about him a week ago.

One issue could also be that Palace are not at all keen to sell their star players this summer, according to Romano, who also commented on Eberechi Eze being a target for Manchester City.

The Eagles lost Wilfried Zaha earlier this summer as he came to the end of his contract and joined Galatasaray, but since then the club have done well to keep hold of their star players, with Michael Olise recently being confirmed as signing a new deal to commit his future and stay at Selhurst Park.

Doucoure could be a fine signing for Liverpool, who have lost so many midfielders this summer, but it seems clear it won’t be an easy deal to get done.

“Eze at Crystal Palace is also super appreciated (by Man City), but they have the feeling that Palace don’t want to lose important players and only a crazy bid will change the situation,” Romano said.

“It’s a similar situation with Cheick Doucoure and Liverpool – the situation has always been the same. Liverpool asked for deal conditions last week, let’s see if they will decide to bid or not, but Crystal Palace want to keep Doucoure, he’s a key player for them so it could only happen in case of huge bid.”