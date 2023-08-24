Chelsea man’s potential Saudi switch could have massive implications for former Premier League star

It’s been another incredible transfer window for Chelsea and it isn’t over yet.

There’s still just over a week to go before the door slams shut on arguably the maddest window yet, and one that has been dominated by teams from the Saudi Pro League.

What started as a trickle at the beginning of the summer has turned into a mass exodus, as players from all of European football’s top leagues have been persuaded to give up playing at a higher level of football for the embarrassment of riches that are on offer in the Middle East.

The latest of the players that could make the move is Chelsea’s out-of-favour front man, Romelu Lukaku.

Although the Belgian has shown no appetite whatsoever to play in the Pro League whatsoever, his options are rapidly diminishing.

At one point it was hoped that he could engineer a switch to Italian giants, Juventus, however, unless they’re able to sell Dusan Vlahovic before September 1, there’s no chance Lukaku comes on board.

Indeed, the 30-year-old has to ask himself if he’s really willing to stick things out until the last knockings of the window in the hope that the bianconeri can get a deal for Vlahovic over the line.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Huge offer is ready’ – Club ready to make their move for Liverpool fan favourite Arsenal man in negotiations with unnamed Saudi club after refusing three-year deal Liverpool dealt another transfer blow as club refuse to do business

If not, he runs the very real risk of being left to rot as an unused member of the Chelsea playing squad.

TalkSPORT mention that Al-Hilal are still very much interested in his services, but were he to finally accept their overtures, that would likely mean that former Fulham star, Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has only just signed for the club himself, will be shuttled to either Al-Shabab or Al-Ettifaq, such is the set up of the league there.