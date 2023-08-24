Exclusive: French football expert explains where wonderkid stands on Chelsea transfer

French football expert Jonathan Johnson has commented on the Bradley Barcola situation as the Lyon wonder kid continues to be linked with both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Johnson said that PSG are ahead of Chelsea for the moment after laying out a positive vision to the player, whilst also being able to offer Champions League football straight away.

“Bradley Barcola’s situation continues to attract speculation, but, to be honest, I do not think Chelsea stand much of a chance as long as PSG are in the race for him,” Johnson wrote.

“The Lyon man has been clear that a Paris move interests him and he is the last remaining major target for Campos this window along with Kolo Muani. To land both would be a game changer and Hugo Ekitike potentially moving on with both Frankfurt and West Ham keen hints at how PSG entire attacking stable would be reset by both players joining this month.

“Barcola would be a superb signing for either of these top clubs, but this perhaps looks like a bit of a pipe dream for the Blues, who might want to think about moving on to other targets to strengthen this area of weakness in their squad.”

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have all left Stamford Bridge this summer, so there’s surely room for someone like Barcola to come in and give them something new in an attacking midfield role.

Still, it’s been a difficult last year or so for CFC, so it makes sense that PSG might look the more tempting option for the young Frenchman.