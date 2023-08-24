Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has made it clear that he rates Moises Caicedo very highly and thinks he’ll end up being worth every pound the club spent on him.

The pair were together at Brighton last season, with Colwill there on loan from Chelsea before returning to Stamford Bridge this summer, while Caicedo recently made the big move from the Seagulls to the Blues for £100m, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope that both players can be as successful in west London as they were at Brighton, where they formed key parts of Roberto De Zerbi’s hugely impressive team.

So far, it’s not quite gone that way, with both players involved for Chelsea as they lost 3-1 to West Ham at the weekend, and it’s clear standards will need to be raised very soon.

Still, Colwill has no doubts at all about Caicedo’s potential for Chelsea despite the pressure that comes with such a hefty transfer fee.

“I think anyone that watched him last season knows how good of a player he is,” Colwill told talkSPORT.

“In my opinion, he was worth every pound that was spent on him.

“I think he is going to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and the world.

“I don’t doubt that. Playing with him last season you just rely on him.

“Even when I know I have made a mistake, I have always known he is there to cover me in midfield.

“Some of the passes I gave to him were terrible and he still saved me and made me look good!

“Yeah, he is a very good player and him in this team alongside the other amazing players we have got, it is going to work well. Yeah, I am happy he is here.”