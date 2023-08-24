Erik ten Hag can’t be happy with Man United’s performance in behind-closed-doors friendly

The way in which Man United performed at White Hart Lane last weekend arguably won’t have pleased manager, Erik ten Hag.

A 2-0 loss could’ve been avoided with a bit more conviction from the forward line and some more physicality from the defence in a match that, in the end, United were well beaten.

Individually the Red Devils have a lot of talent, however, collectively they’re far away from where they need to be at this point, and that has to be a worry.

The last thing that the Dutchman will want is for his team to be playing catch-up in the early weeks of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

An early season behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley, played at United’s Carrington training ground, was surely intended to provide a positive 90 minutes for the manager as he looked at his fringe players before deciding who might be able to make an impact over the coming weeks.

90Min note that the likes of Facundo Pellestri, Anthony Martial, Jonny Evans, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbriand Scott McTominay were all in the squad, though admittedly it was a weaker XI than Burnley’s.

The Clarets’ game against Luton has been postponed as Kenilworth Road is not yet ready to host Premier League games, and it gave Vincent Kompany the perfect opportunity to ensure his side had a decent run out.

The former Man City captain will have been the happier of the two managers after a 3-0 victory, and quite what ten hag will have learned in a positive sense is anyone’s guess.

Back to the drawing board.