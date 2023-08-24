Liverpool have stated that Mohamed Salah will not leave the club this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabia but Fabrizio Romano has named the scenario in which it could happen.

A report from The Athletic, amongst others on Thursday, stated that Ittihad have reignited their interest in the Liverpool forward and it is unclear at this stage if a deal for the Liverpool superstar will materialise.

Relevo reported that Salah will become the highest-paid player in the league if he makes the move and that discussions have been held with his representatives in Doha in order to complete a deal.

This would be a massive blow to the Reds with very little time left in the transfer window and but it was been revealed since that Liverpool will not sell the star before the transfer window shuts.

Fabrizio Romano has addressed the breaking news via his YouTube channel and has said that the only way Salah leaves the Reds this summer, is if he forces his way out of Anfield. The transfer journalist said: “Liverpool have no intentions to let Mo Salah leave despite Al Ittihad wanting to negotiate, Liverpool informed Salah’s people they would not entertain him leaving as it stands.

“The only chance for Mo Salah to leave is if he goes to the Liverpool board and tells them he wants out, which has not happened.

“Mo Salah has not communicated to Al Ittihad that he doesn’t want to join them this summer.

“It would take Mo Salah to force through a move for a deal to materialize.”