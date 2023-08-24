Former Liverpool star and close friend of Salah responds to Saudi Arabia rumours

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is once again being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League as Al Ittihad are ready to make a move for the 31-year-old superstar.

A report from The Athletic, amongst others, state that Ittihad have reignited their interest in the Liverpool forward and it is unclear at this stage if a deal for the Liverpool superstar will materialise.

Relevo reported that Salah will become the highest-paid player in the league if he makes the move and that discussions have been held with his representatives in Doha in order to complete a deal.

This would be a massive blow to the Reds with very little time left in the transfer window and the Egyptian star would become the third player to leave Liverpool for the Middle East this summer after Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

This news will have Liverpool fans worried, but earlier in the summer Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas stated that the winger is fully committed to Liverpool.

Another positive sign for fans of the Reds is the response Salah’s friend, Dejan Lovren, had to one social media post. The former Liverpool star called the links to Saudi Arabia lies and it is presumed that the Croatian footballer has been on the phone to the Egyptian star.